Renaissance uses Flexbox for it's 12-column fluid grid system. Following traditional syntax, there are containers, rows and columns. Columns must be placed inside a row. That shrinks with the browser/device at smaller sizes. Creating a super simple syntax, you'll be able to code responsively with ease. No matter the device or screen, Renaissance will adjust and make sure to look and work without any issues.
Our design is opinionated, minimal and flat. We believe that it's much easier to add new CSS rules than to overwrite existing rules. It's easy and fun to create beautiful responsive layouts with Renaissance.
We've given you all the essentials to become your own styling master: Golden Ratio Typography Flow, Buttons, Sliders, Progress Bars, Tabs, Navbar, Dropdown menus, Hamburger Menu , Notifications and Animations. Use these building blocks as a blank slate to create your vision.
Renaissance was built to empower creativity and endless design possibilities. Hosted on Github, we encourage growth and suggestions to make this one of the easiest and fun to use frameworks.
Forms are never fun, but we've figured out how to make them super easy. Inputs, select, and buttons are normalized for a common height cross-browser so inputs can be stacked or placed alongside each other.
Renaissance is created with minimal styles and encourages you to write your application styles on top of it. Font-sizes and spacial relationships can be responsively sized based on a single font-size property. Out of the box The typography base is 16px.
npm install renaissancecss --save
https://unpkg.com/renaissancecss@1.0.13/renaissance.css
With so many styling frameworks out there, you're probably asking why another? There are other frameworks that are great, and others that are overkill. Nothing really fit our needs over at Creators Never Die, and within a few hours we said enough was enough, and released our first framework on npm.
We create a lot of landing pages for clients, and Renaissance became the first thing we install. It makes getting ideas out much quicker, while still keeping the fleixibility of code.
This is one of our ways of giving back to a community we love. Open source, and the creatives out there. Use Renaissance, all we ask is you help get the word out there. Enjoy.